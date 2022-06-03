$0.30 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 1,201,016 shares worth $52,276,833. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 349.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.