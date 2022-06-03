$0.52 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,526. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

