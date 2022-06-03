$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.94. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,608. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,999. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.56.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.