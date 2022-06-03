$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.72. Silvergate Capital posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,503,000 after acquiring an additional 224,199 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 749,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.