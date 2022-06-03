0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.20

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $87,230.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

