$1.02 EPS Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.84. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 225,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $723.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

