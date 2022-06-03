$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. 1,509,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,220. The firm has a market cap of $682.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

