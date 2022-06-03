$1.87 EPS Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.85. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

BBSI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,410. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

