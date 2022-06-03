$1.92 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.94. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,085,705. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.