100,000 Shares in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

