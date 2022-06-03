11,296 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

