12,000 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Airbnb accounts for about 1.1% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

