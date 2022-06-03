121,761 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $256,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $7,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $10,340,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIFR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

