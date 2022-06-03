12,178 Shares in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $430,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $54.63 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

