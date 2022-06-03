14,836 Shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

