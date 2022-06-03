$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.76 million to $83.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $171.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of MIRM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 191,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,160. The company has a market cap of $803.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

