16,117 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

WRB stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.