164,841 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

