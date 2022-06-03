165,000 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.90 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.