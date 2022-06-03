1,761 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 0.2% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

