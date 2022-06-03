189,209 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FNVTU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

