$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Entergy posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Entergy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 696,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.