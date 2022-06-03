21,506 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

