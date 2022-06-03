$23.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $23.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $99.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

JNJ stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,221. The company has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

