250,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000.

NASDAQ:ZINGU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

