$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will report $28.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.85 million and the lowest is $28.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $125.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TUFN stock remained flat at $$12.74 during trading hours on Friday. 544,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,416. The stock has a market cap of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.01. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.