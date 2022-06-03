29,761 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 324,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770,644. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.