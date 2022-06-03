$298.38 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will post sales of $298.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $295.57 million. LendingClub posted sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 897,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $522,488. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

