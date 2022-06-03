300,000 Shares in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAOOU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

DAOOU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.