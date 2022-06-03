30,327 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPHY remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,549. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

