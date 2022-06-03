303,811 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.15.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

