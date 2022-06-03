32,154 Shares in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.