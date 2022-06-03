3,252 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. 8,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

