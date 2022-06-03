3,937 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

