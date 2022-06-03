$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $21.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 1,763,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

