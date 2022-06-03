400,000 Shares in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHNAU. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $996,000.

Shares of VHNAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

