44,130 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTAQ opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

