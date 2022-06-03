$443.65 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to post $443.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.83 million and the lowest is $424.57 million. Seagen posted sales of $388.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,039 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,169. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

