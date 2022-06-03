46,923 Shares in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000.

MPRAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

