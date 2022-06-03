46,975 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

