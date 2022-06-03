$47.07 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $380.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $395.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $837.90 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 296,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $922.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

