57,658 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.52% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,705. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,667. The company has a market cap of $386.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.04%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.