600,600 Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,607,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.