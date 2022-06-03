642,572 Shares in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 642,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLDU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EMLDU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.