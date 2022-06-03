683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Independence as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 430,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the third quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

ACQR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

