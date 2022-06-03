683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 84,746 Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pixelworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXLW stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

