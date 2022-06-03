683 Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Endosurgery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $4.32 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

