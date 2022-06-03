683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.88 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

