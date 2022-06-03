683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.
Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.42.
Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Impact Acquisition (FIAC)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.