683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.