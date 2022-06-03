683 Capital Management LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Ardelyx worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $93.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

